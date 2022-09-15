Reviewing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 4.25% -3.49% -2.43% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -14.07% 11.37% 1.02%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -103.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $169.15 million 10.31 $16.38 million $0.10 199.60 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 1.86 $104.19 million ($0.81) -7.22

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

