REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

