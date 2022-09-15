Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

