Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64. The stock has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

