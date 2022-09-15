Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
