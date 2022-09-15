Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

