Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,393 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

