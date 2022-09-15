Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.94 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $163.27 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $320.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average is $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

