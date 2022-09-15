RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.95 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.13.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.29% of RF Industries worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
