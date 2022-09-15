RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of RF Industries worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

