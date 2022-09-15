Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

EW stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

