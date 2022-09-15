Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alamo Group worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $275,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alamo Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

