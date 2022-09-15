Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $3.44 Million in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,261 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 129,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 78,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 415,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $20.50 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $632.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

