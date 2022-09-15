Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 4,244 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of QuinStreet worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,155,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 810,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in QuinStreet by 566.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on QNST shares. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of QNST opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.46 million, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

