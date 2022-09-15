Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Shyft Group worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $243,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 138,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.87. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

