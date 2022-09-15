Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 48,814 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,814 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.65% of IRadimed worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 150.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.4% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $400.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

