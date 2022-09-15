Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

