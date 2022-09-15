Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
