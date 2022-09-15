Rigel Protocol (RGP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $31.00

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $85,876.71 and $31.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,474.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.99 or 0.07086084 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020766 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035323 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Profile
Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Rigel Protocol Coin Trading
