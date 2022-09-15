RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.95.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $315.00.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

