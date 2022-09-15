RioDeFi Market Cap Hits $2.20 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $523,550.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065308 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

