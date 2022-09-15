Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.