Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,054,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,314,420.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner purchased 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner acquired 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

