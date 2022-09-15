Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.93. 3,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
A number of brokerages have commented on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
The firm has a market cap of $976.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
