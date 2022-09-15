Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $250.99 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.