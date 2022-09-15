Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 72,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,067,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $86,884,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,025,046,000 after buying an additional 58,810 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.