ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $750,327.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00076184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

