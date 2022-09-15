Roseon Finance Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Roseon Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000440 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Roseon Finance Coin Profile

Roseon Finance is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. The official website for Roseon Finance is roseon.finance. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

