Router Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $11.51 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00015350 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,526,546 coins. Router Protocol’s official website is www.routerprotocol.com. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

