Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €64.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €55.54 ($56.67) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

