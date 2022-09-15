Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.51 million and a PE ratio of -26.80. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

About Enerflex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

