Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.4 %

RCL stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

