RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Down 1.8 %

RPT stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $773.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 30.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.