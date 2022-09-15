RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,528.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $61.87 million and approximately $7,528.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,743.60 or 1.00200962 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,134 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. The Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is the token used to pay for the execution of transactions in RSK. You can convert BTC into RBTC by sending BTC through the Powpeg (both in Testnet and Mainnet), or by using the faucet in Testnet, or exchanges in Mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

