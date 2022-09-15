Rubic Price Reaches $0.0764 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a market cap of $8.33 million and $261,328.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubic has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005443 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064672 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange.

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

