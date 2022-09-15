Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of RUBY opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 267,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,387,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

