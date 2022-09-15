Rublix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Rublix has a total market cap of $641,767.08 and approximately $96.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 617.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.73 or 0.12504578 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021011 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rublix
