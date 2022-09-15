Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Cap Reaches $8.25 Million

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $8.25 million and $52,879.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065308 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

