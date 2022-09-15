Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. Ryanair has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $127.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after buying an additional 1,722,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after buying an additional 1,009,514 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ryanair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,360,000 after buying an additional 254,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after buying an additional 338,051 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

