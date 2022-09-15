Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. Ryanair has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $127.25.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
