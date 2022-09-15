S.Finance Hits Market Cap of $5,675.03 (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $5,675.03 and $124,229.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,203.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00035296 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.