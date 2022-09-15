Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SBR opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $10.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.