Safe 24-Hour Volume Tops $131,105.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Safe has a market cap of $211.82 million and approximately $131,105.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.17 or 0.00050468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00269863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00135668 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005331 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000495 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.