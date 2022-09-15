SAFE DEAL Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $37,563.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00093018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00073802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007789 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL (CRYPTO:SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,143,705 coins and its circulating supply is 4,116,563 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

