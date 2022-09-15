SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $722,363.09 and approximately $109,783.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00598932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00264214 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00048340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010401 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

