SafeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.31 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $270.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00275547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00135423 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00044903 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005325 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.