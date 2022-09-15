SafeMoon Inu Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $9,857.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 616.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.95 or 0.12792013 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00840747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021100 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu was first traded on May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu. The official website for SafeMoon Inu is safemooninu.com.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

