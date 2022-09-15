SafePal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.53 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $38.19 million and $5.53 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000390 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafePal

SFP is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. The official website for SafePal is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. Telegram | Youtube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

