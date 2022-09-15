Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target Cut to €14.00

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

