Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanderson Farms

About Sanderson Farms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,995,000 after buying an additional 266,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,082,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,726,000 after buying an additional 325,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,736,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 605,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

