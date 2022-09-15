Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Price Performance
NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.10.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
