Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $30.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.96.

INTC stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

