Sapphire Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $393,474.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Sapphire has a market cap of $418.26 million and approximately $393,474.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

